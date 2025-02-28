C3 AI to Present at The Citizens JMP Technology Conference on Monday, March 3

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that C3 AI Chairman and CEO Thomas M. Siebel will participate in a fireside chat at The Citizens JMP Technology Conference on Monday, March 3, at 3:00 pm ET.

Interested parties will be able to watch a replay of the webcast, which will be accessible on the C3 AI Investor Relations website (ir.c3.ai) following the event.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.

