C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 on September 6, 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3.ai, Inc. (“C3 AI,” “C3,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it will issue its financial results for the fiscal first quarter, which ended July 31, 2023, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.


C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results. The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT on September 6, 2023. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time

To access the conference call via a dial-in number and personalized PIN code, participants should register here: telephone registration.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, participants should register here: webcast registration.

Access to the conference call is also available on the C3 AI Investor Relations website events page. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the C3 AI Investor Relations website.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

Contacts

C3 AI Public Relations
Cheryl Sanclemente

415-988-4960

pr@c3.ai

Investor Relations
ir@c3.ai

