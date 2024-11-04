C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 on December 9, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it will issue its financial results for the fiscal second quarter, which ended October 31, 2024, following the close of the U.S. markets on Monday, December 9, 2024.





C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results. The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. EST on December 9, 2024. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

To access the conference call via a dial-in number and personalized PIN code, participants should register here: telephone registration.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, participants should register here: webcast registration.

Access to the conference call is also available on the C3 AI Investor Relations website events page. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the C3 AI Investor Relations website.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.

