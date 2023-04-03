C3 AI Relocates EMEA Headquarters to Central London

The Finsbury office will expand as C3 AI continues to invest deeply in the UK

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, has today announced the relocation of their European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters from Paris, France to London, United Kingdom.

“Our new EMEA headquarters represents an important next step for C3 AI,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “As a global company, we are proud to call London our EMEA base and we look forward to the opportunity for even closer collaboration with the UK’s world-class technology and artificial intelligence experts, businesses, and institutions.”

C3 AI has had a presence in Europe since the company’s inception in 2009, with offices currently located in London, Paris, Munich, Rome, and Amsterdam. The decision to relocate the central EMEA operation to London ties in with the business’s ambitious 2023 targets. These include offering solutions to digitally transform healthcare, boosting the UK’s energy supply, as well as more generally implementing cutting-edge technology to drive productivity and help businesses grow.

The premier site located in Finsbury is currently home to C3 AI’s UK-based team of highly skilled employees developing tools, applications, and platforms for a range of clients across a breadth of sectors including healthcare, defence, and across government.

The decision affirms C3 AI’s commitment to the UK and the HQ move will create additional jobs across AI and STEM fields.

“The move welcomes the opportunity to attract the UK and Europe’s finest talent and will further establish C3 AI’s presence and brand in the United Kingdom,” said Siebel. “We have a great future here in London, and this move is a demonstration of our belief that the UK is at the forefront of technological innovation, and a key step to achieving our ambitious 2023 targets.”

Welcoming the announcement, Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, said, “AI is one of the five critical technologies that are central to the Government’s Science and Technology Framework, which delivers £370 million of new investment and a raft of measures to attract the brightest talent to the UK.”

“Today’s announcement is a big step towards cementing the UK’s status as a global AI hub. C3 AI’s investment will create further highly skilled jobs and economic growth in the UK, while delivering the innovating technology to unlock solutions that transform healthcare, reduce energy prices and increase productivity.”

