<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire C3 AI on The Financial Times 2023 List of Fastest Growing Companies
Business Wire

C3 AI on The Financial Times 2023 List of Fastest Growing Companies

di Business Wire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, has been recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies of 2023 by The Financial Times. This marks the third consecutive year on this prestigious list for C3 AI.

“We made substantial progress ramping our consumption-based sales effort, and as a result C3 AI has seen significant growth and momentum over the past year,” said Thomas M. Siebel, C3 AI CEO. “It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies by The Financial Times, reflecting the trust our customers and partners place in our software and capabilities. We believe C3 AI is on track to establish a global leading market position in Enterprise AI.”

The Financial Times, in partnership with Statista, ranked the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise. Learn more: www.c3.ai

Contacts

C3 AI Public Relations
Edelman

Lisa Kennedy

415-914-8336

pr@c3.ai

Investor Relations
IR@C3.ai

Articoli correlati

RealWear Advances Full Productivity Platform for Frontline Professionals

Business Wire Business Wire -
Today RealWear Launches RealWear Connect, RealWear App Marketplace, and Developer Toolkit VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AR--Today RealWear, the pioneer of assisted reality...
Continua a leggere

Apple introduces Apple Pay Later to allow consumers to pay for purchases over time

Business Wire Business Wire -
Apple Pay users can split purchases into four payments with zero interest and no fees CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today introduced...
Continua a leggere

UKG Ranked Top Overall in HCM for Second Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix 2023 features UKG Pro as overall Leader for large organizations; UKG Ready named...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Microsoft Security Copilot

Microsoft Security Copilot, intelligenza artificiale al servizio della sicurezza

Microsoft