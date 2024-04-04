C3 AI Named to The Financial Times’ The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024

Demand for safe, secure, and reliable enterprise generative AI fuels growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it has been recognized as one of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies of 2024 by The Financial Times.





“As a leader in today’s enterprise software market, C3 AI’s significant first-mover advantage has enabled us to effectively deliver on the demand for enterprise AI and generative AI,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO, C3 AI. “The Financial Times’ continued recognition of C3 AI validates our strategic positioning as we continue to meet unprecedented growth across industries for enterprise generative AI applications.”

The Financial Times, in partnership with Statista, released The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies, a ranking and special report on the top 500 high-growth businesses in the Americas based on the strongest revenue growth between 2019 and 2022.

