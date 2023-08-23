C3 AI Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI) today announced that Constellation Research — for the fourth year in a row — has named the leading Enterprise AI application software company to the Constellation ShortList™ for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Cloud Platforms in Q3 2023.





The list highlights C3 AI as a “solution to know,” showcasing the unique features and benefits of the C3 AI Platform — a scalable platform that enables organizations to quickly design, develop, and deploy AI applications. Organizations rely on the platform to provide predictive insights that improve business operations, including mitigating supply chain risk, optimizing production schedules, and predicting maintenance needs.

“Being on Constellation’s ShortList for the fourth year in a row is proof that the C3 AI Platform is an extremely valuable and powerful product that accelerates the digital transformation of the world’s largest organizations,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “It shows that through the recent AI noise, we’ve remained a trusted leader in the space, providing our customers with products that deliver immense economic value and security.”

The ShortList includes technology vendors and service providers who fulfill the transformation initiative requirements for both early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

“With a shift in the economy comes a shift in how enterprise buyers are evaluating and investing in technology,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder, Constellation Research. “We’ve seen that leaders are moving to core platforms and reducing overall vendor count — and this list features providers such as C3 AI that not only offer comprehensive capabilities to customers, but also stand out when it comes to the innovative technology solutions they provide.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

