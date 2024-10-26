C3 AI Harnesses Gurobi Engine to Enhance Optimization Results, Driving Faster Intelligent Decisions

Collaboration accelerates yield improvements with advanced AI and mathematical optimization

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in mathematical optimization technology, is proud to announce a significant achievement in process optimization through its work with C3 AI, the leading Enterprise AI application software provider. The C3 AI Process Optimization application, supercharged with Gurobi’s optimization engine, has substantially increased annual yield and is delivering millions in economic value for enterprises.





C3 AI customers across industries—including oil and gas, chemicals, and manufacturing—are benefiting. One sugar manufacturer came to C3 AI when faced with the challenge of maximizing sugar yield while adhering to multiple constraints, including equipment capacity, energy consumption, and environmental regulations.

This complex optimization problem required a powerful and flexible solver that could handle nonlinear, mixed-integer, and stochastic models. Gurobi’s flexibility and solving power offered an accelerated way for C3 AI to enhance C3 AI Process Optimization and get a robust, automated, data-driven solution into the hands of customers quickly.

“ At C3 AI, we invented the combination of AI and ML with conventional solver and mixed-integer techniques, showcased in the C3 AI Process Optimization application. By integrating Gurobi Optimization, we can accelerate the significant benefits from increasing yield to optimizing energy usage,” said Nikhil Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, Data Science, C3 AI. “ For example, with this AI application, one sugar manufacturer saw a 1.9% boost in annual yield, and has a potential to generate over $8 million in annual economic value when scaled.”

C3 AI’s optimized solutions deliver multiple benefits and can be easily customized per use case. Other realized benefits include significant operational efficiency gains and energy cost savings.

Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “ C3 AI’s work using Gurobi exemplifies the transformative power of decision intelligence technology. By integrating Gurobi’s solver into C3 AI Process Optimization, C3 AI has unlocked new levels of efficiency and profitability for their clients, showcasing the potential of AI and mathematical optimization in industrial applications.”

