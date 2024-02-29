C3 AI Announces CFO Leadership Transition

Accounting firm veteran and current Chief Accounting Officer Hitesh Lath named CFO; Juho Parkkinen transitions to VP of Finance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced the appointment of Hitesh Lath as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 1, 2024. Lath will replace Juho Parkkinen, who has held the role since 2021 and will remain at the company as Vice President of Finance. Prior to C3 AI, Lath has held senior finance and accounting leadership roles at EY with two decades of experience servicing the sophisticated needs of technology companies.





“We are pleased to have Hitesh step into the CFO role at C3 AI and help guide our growth,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “His deep financial leadership experience makes him an ideal successor to Juho, who has built a strong team with robust financial management and reporting processes that have supported our success over the past three years. I want to thank him for his dedication, helping lead C3 AI to the strong financial position it is in today.”

“Over the past three years, leading the finance and accounting teams at C3 AI has not only been a deeply rewarding experience, but also an incredible learning opportunity,” said Juho Parkkinen, Vice President, Finance, C3 AI. “I’m excited to continue mentoring and serving the C3 AI finance team.”

“Juho has been an excellent leader for C3 AI, managing the company’s IPO process and building an excellent team over the past few years,” said Michael G. McCaffrey, C3 AI Board Member and Chair, C3 AI Audit Committee. “Our finance and accounting department is in great shape for Hitesh whose extensive industry knowledge will be invaluable to the company moving forward.”

“I step into this new role with gratitude for the strong foundation that has been built by Juho,” said Hitesh Lath, Chief Financial Officer, C3 AI. “Since joining C3 AI as chief accounting officer in December 2023, I’ve come to understand how the commitment and expertise of its people drives the company’s success and I am excited to help execute Tom’s vision for success in the enterprise AI category.”

