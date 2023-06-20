<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
C3 AI Announces 2023 Investor Day

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As previously announced, C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software application company, is hosting an Investor Day on June 22, 2023 in New York City to provide C3 AI investors with a company update, including information about our product roadmap, product demonstrations including C3 Generative AI, and updates on our partner ecosystem. The event will be broadcast to the investor community at large via a live webcast.

The event will include presentations by C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel and other members of the executive leadership team. In-person attendance is by invitation only.

A replay of the event will be made available on the C3 AI Investor Relations website (ir.c3.ai) at a later date.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

