C-StoreMaster Launches Energy Distribution Division

Huntsville-based convenience store distributor acquires Hays and Son Oil and partners with ExxonMobil to distribute fuel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C-StoreMaster has acquired Hays and Son and its 13 properties in the Southeast. With this acquisition, C-StoreMaster has launched C-StoreMaster Energy, an energy distribution division and solidified a partnership with ExxonMobil as a licensed Exxon fuel distributor.


“We are excited to continue providing the personalized and efficient service we are known for to new partners,” said Sharan Kalva, C-StoreMaster president. “Launching an energy distribution division in partnership with ExxonMobil feels like a natural next step in expanding our offerings as both companies have parallels in our brand identities – top-notch products and service.”

With the acquisition of Hays and Son Oil, C-StoreMaster has taken over operations of 13 properties in the mid-Alabama area: 11 in Cullman, one in Hanceville and one in Vinemont. Specializing in the tobacco and beverage categories, C-StoreMaster services 5,000+ independent c-stores and 6,000+ chain stores throughout the country.

For more information about C-StoreMaster and C-StoreMaster Energy, visit www.cstoremaster.com.

About C-StoreMaster:

C-StoreMaster is a regional distributor of convenience store products specializing in the tobacco and beverage categories based in Huntsville, Alabama. C-StoreMaster serves independent c-stores and chain stores with in-stock availability for more than 97 percent of products with all orders delivered on a next-day basis.

For more info, visit www.cstoremaster.com.

Contacts

Brook Farrell, 937-510-3635

brook@reedpublicrelations.com

