C Spire Opens State-of-the-Art Technology Hub to Serve Growing Alabama Customer Base

Homewood City Schools Foundation to Receive $5,000 STEM Education Donation

HOMEWOOD, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, announced the grand opening of its new office and technology hub in Homewood, Alabama. Unveiled at an event earlier today, the state-of-the-art space serves as both a customer showroom for C Spire's business solutions and a model for modern work environments, featuring cutting-edge Cisco technology. As part of its goal to develop future engineers and computer scientists the C Spire Foundation awarded a STEM education donation to the Homewood City Schools Foundation.

The new technology hub integrates advanced Cisco technology with collaborative workspaces, conference rooms, and smart building components. Designed for energy efficiency and increased connectivity, the space provides a dynamic environment to showcase C Spire's best-in-class business solutions including networking, collaboration, security, and data center technology.

"Our new Alabama technology hub and office is the latest example of our commitment to bringing the latest technology to our customers and teams,” said Suzy Hays, C Spire CEO. “It will not only be a modern workspace and customer showcase for our business solutions, but it will also serve as a model of innovation and sustainability.”

The agile office's behind-the-scenes star is Power over Ethernet (PoE), supported by Cisco routers and switches. PoE offers a cost-effective, reliable, and flexible solution for powering smart devices on the network, enabling smart buildings and network-connected devices such as lighting, window shades, sensors, HVAC controllers, cameras, and security systems.

The new office boasts a range of advanced features designed to enhance comfort and efficiency. Sensors throughout the office, conference rooms, and huddle spaces automatically adjust the lighting, temperature, and ventilation based on occupancy. Additionally, an intelligent shading platform controls window shades in response to outdoor lighting and glare, creating a pleasant workspace.

Conference rooms are equipped with Cisco Webex boards, facilitating seamless collaboration with team members across C Spire's network and with clients, no matter where they are. Scheduling panels near collaborative spaces and conference rooms show room availability and automatically reset the rooms if they are not occupied as planned.

"Our collaboration with C Spire on this innovative technology hub has been an exciting opportunity to help them attract talent, allow employees to be productive, and expand their customer base in Alabama by showing what's possible," said Bob Cicero, Americas Future Proofed Workplace for Real Estate Leader at Cisco. "This facility sets a new standard for integrated technology environments, showcasing Cisco's ability to build future-proofed workplaces and empowering customers and partners to execute their own hubs with confidence."

Energy efficiency is a central feature of the new office, supporting cost savings and C Spire's sustainability goals. By optimizing collaboration spaces and customer engagement areas, the office exemplifies how digital transformation can enhance occupancy comfort, health and wellness, security, and overall building intelligence, all powered by real-time data.

