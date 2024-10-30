C Spire Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2025

RIDGELAND, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, announced today that it is recognized as one of America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.









“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Admired Workplaces,” said Suzy Hays, President & CEO of C Spire. “At C Spire, the focus is on creating exceptional experiences that add value for our customers. This work relies on our company culture and the foundation built by team members. Our success comes from empowering team members to innovate to improve lives through technology. When team members find purpose in their work, it reflects internally and attracts those seeking to work at C Spire.”

“From fostering innovation and professional growth to championing work-life balance, these organizations set the standard for what it means to be an admired employer. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce “America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2025,” highlighting companies that employees want to work for,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief for Newsweek.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized America’s Most Admired Workplaces in the United States by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 250,000 company reviews. C Spire received a 5-star rating in the mid-size company category.

To enhance employee growth, C Spire offers extensive professional development opportunities such as tuition assistance, external continuing education, in-house training and development courses, and initiatives like Team of Teams, which promotes cross-functional collaboration for innovation and problem-solving.

Additionally, acknowledging the importance of work-life balance, C Spire provides generous paid time off for vacation, illness, and personal leave. The company also offers robust support through a comprehensive benefits package designed to ensure the health and well-being of employees and their families. This includes premium health insurance options with low employee cost share, telehealth services, wellness and employee assistance programs, retirement savings contributions, and life and disability insurance.

