C Spire Launches New Features for Connect & Protect Initiative

This initiative provides tools and different levels of parental controls so kids can safely access technology based on their age and parents can have peace of mind

RIDGELAND, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, announced that Connect & Protect, the company’s initiative to keep families connected and children protected, is expanding and launching new parental controls and different levels of access to data and social media to better protect kids in an increasingly dangerous digital world.









“At C Spire we recognize the digital threats posed by social media and excessive screen time in children,” shared Suzy Hays, president & chief executive officer for C Spire. “The impact on children since 2010 is well documented, with alarming increases in psychological disorders, self-harm and even suicide as teens now spend over seven hours a day on their devices. Our goal at C Spire is that our Connect & Protect suite of solutions for parents will provide tools and peace of mind as parents navigate the digital world with their children.”

A survey of parents in Mississippi, where C Spire is based, found two-thirds of those looking to purchase their child a cell phone wanted them to have access to the internet and social media, but with personalized parental monitoring. In fact, 35% of parents surveyed said content restrictions and the personalization of accessible content were leading factors when thinking about buying their child a phone or device. In response, C Spire’s Connect & Protect program offers a guided parental control setup allowing them to choose the appropriate level of content, screen time and Wi-Fi access. The new Connect & Protect features also allow parents to establish reasonable boundaries while helping kids build healthy digital media habits.

Other safeguards include the ability to restrict cellular data, block specific apps and filter adult content as well as a Parents’ Resource Center that provides information and tips to help parents decide on first phones, set screen time limits and learn about cyberbullying. The Connect & Protect phone plans include nationwide talk, text, and GPS location tracking. C Spire has also curated free parental control guides to walk parents through the setup of Family Sharing for the iPhone and Apple Watch and parental controls on Android phones.

“Connect & Protect allows us to address parents’ concerns regarding technology use and provide the tools and technology to help them make informed decisions,” said Lee J. Webb, SVP of Strategy for C Spire. “Ultimately, we want to assist families and children with developing healthy tech habits.”

Connect & Protect plans start at $30 per month and come with a guided parental control setup. Customers interested in the Connect & Protect offer can visit their local C Spire store for more details or learn more at https://cspire.com/connectandprotect.

