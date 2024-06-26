C Spire First to Launch TCL’s New 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G Smartphone with Redefined Visuals for What’s Next

RIDGELAND, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, announced today the launch of the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G. The 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G features an ultra-slim design with a 6.78″ FHD+ display. NXTPAPER displays are unique to TCL devices and provide a glare-free experience that reduces harmful blue-light making it more comfortable to view, without any loss of performance. The display makes it ideal for users to read, text, and watch videos or play games in any lighting conditions, including outdoors under direct sunlight.









The 50 XL NXTPAPER also boasts a large battery and 120Hz refresh rate and NXTVISION image enhancement, users get a smoother and more immersive experience. The 240Hz touch sampling rate ensures the ultimate gaming experience for scrolling, fluid animations, and improved screen responsiveness. Dual speakers enhanced by DTS sound bring playlists, podcasts, and conference calls to life. A 50MP AI-powered hybrid rear triple camera system gives users the tools to create content like a pro.

“The best screen technology is TCL’s promise to consumers,” said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President of TCL Communications. “NXTPAPER demonstrates our brand ethos, inspiring C Spire customers with innovative features which improves their experiences, at home and on the go ­– making it a great phone for summer adventures.”

“The TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G is a device that can increase productivity for tech enthusiasts, content creators, and business professionals alike,” said Craig Jackson, general manager for C Spire’s wireless division. “We are thrilled to be the first to launch this innovative and very affordable 5G smartphone that offers a stunning display, powerful performance, and long-lasting battery life. With our extensive network, our customers can enjoy the full potential of this device and what’s next in mobile technology.”

Additional Features:

Enabled with NFC, seamless, contactless connects with compatible devices for swift transactions and effortless information sharing.

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor provides security and convenient access.

Multi-task in two app windows simultaneously using split screen or floating window mode.

windows simultaneously using split screen or floating window mode. Monitor and optimize battery life with the TCL Smart Manager and Battery Saver mode.

128GB of ROM and 6GB of RAM + NXTURBO 6GB virtual RAM expansion, with expandable memory up to 2TB via MicroSD™ card (sold separately).

The 32MP front camera will capture video and take stunning images.

The MediaTek Octa-core 5G chipset allows faster uploads, smoother streaming, and easy multi-tasking.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.cspire.com. For more information on TCL products, please visit www.tcl.com.

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed IT services for businesses and enterprises. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

Contacts

Courtney Grimes, C Spire



601.746.2737



cgrimes@cspire.com