C.J. Driscoll & Associates Releases New In-Depth Study of the U.S. Commercial Telematics Systems Market

Study Analyzes Impact of Increasing Saturation of GPS Fleet Management Market versus Strong Growth of Video Camera-Based Telematics Solutions

MISSION VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C.J. Driscoll & Associates, a leading supplier of telematics market research and consulting services, has released the 2025-26 U.S. Mobile Resource Management Systems Market Study. This comprehensive study concludes that today approximately 25.0 million GPS/wireless devices and dashcams are used to manage fleet vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, and field service workers. By 2028, the market will expand to over 34 million units and revenues will grow to over $12.0 billion.

The fastest-growing sector in commercial telematics is video telematics. Video is penetrating all fleet segments, particularly trucking, due to the desire of fleet operators to determine liability in the event of an accident and for driver coaching. In many cases, video telematics leverages emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Edge Computing. The study identifies the major suppliers of fleet dashcams. In most instances, the units in service in the U.S. are also provided.

Significant merger and acquisition activity has been occurring as recently as late 2024, which shows the ongoing confidence of both strategic and financial investors in the near and long term prospects for the industry. It is also due to the view that scale is important and that smaller players may be forced to compete on price and will struggle as new technologies such as AI increase their grip on the market.

The 324-page 2025-26 U.S. Mobile Resource Management Systems Market Study provides in-depth information on each major MRM market segment, including the markets for GPS fleet management solutions for local service and delivery, long haul trucking, government, and other fleet segments. The markets for connected dashcams and field service management are also examined, along with the markets for monitoring trailers, containers, and heavy construction equipment.

The study assesses current market penetration of commercial telematics systems and services and projects annual growth through 2028 for major market segments. Detailed profiles are provided on over 100 suppliers of MRM/telematics solutions, including their target markets, key features, installed base, and pricing.

Clem Driscoll

(310) 717-7961

Email: clemdriscoll@cjdriscoll.com

Website: www.cjdriscoll.com