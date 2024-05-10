Home Business Wire C.H. Robinson Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CHRW #CHRobinson–C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 61 cents ($0.61) per share, payable on July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 7, 2024.


C.H. Robinson has distributed uninterrupted dividends that have increased annually on a per share basis for twenty-five years. As of May 8, 2024, there were approximately 117,143,187 shares outstanding.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $22 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 90,000 customers and the more than 450,000 contract carriers on our platform. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

