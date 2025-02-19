BZI® Presents a Strong Case for Its Differentiated Panelization Approach at the Advancing Prefabrication Conference, February 17-20, 2025

Tom Harker, BZI’s Chief Operations Officer, Explained How the Company’s Innovations in Technology, Equipment and Processes are Not Only Dramatically Increasing Safety, but Bringing Faster and Cost-Saving Methods to Prefab and Modular Systems in Construction Field Operations

KANARRAVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdvancingPrefabrication2025--BZI® (bzi.com), a leading steel and construction company nationally recognized for transformative innovations in its industries, presented the many benefits created by the company’s exclusive building approaches at the Advancing Prefabrication 2025 Conference this week in Phoenix, Arizona. Tom Harker, BZI’s COO, highlighted how the company’s differentiated technology in panelization is making prefabrication, modular systems and construction field operations safer, faster and less expensive.

“Taking action is a key value at BZI. The results of our unique panelization approach speak volumes about its ability to engineer out hazards, improve conditions for workers, and increase cost-savings and product quality for our customers,” said Tom Harker, COO at BZI. “Due to these and other innovations at our company, BZI is seeing a continued increase in interest from worldwide companies wanting to apply the exclusive BZI approach to the construction of their buildings.”

Many construction companies erect columns, girders, and joist and decking one piece at a time, with assembly taking place at dangerous heights. This method requires all connections to take place at height and puts workers in precarious positions. In contrast, BZI’s unique methods allow panelized joist and decking to be lifted as a single module after being constructed on the ground. Harker shared the positive results of this panelization method in his presentation:

Improved Safety : Reduces risks of assembling at height. Panels are set at six feet and are built on the ground; one single pick offsetting six other picks. This reduces the need to connect ten or more picks at a time to just two.

: Reduces risks of assembling at height. Panels are set at six feet and are built on the ground; one single pick offsetting six other picks. This reduces the need to connect ten or more picks at a time to just two. Increased Efficiency: Reduces the number of man-hours, bringing a manufacturing mindset to the construction site.

Reduces the number of man-hours, bringing a manufacturing mindset to the construction site. Reduced Exposure to Hazards: Reduces the time and number of team members working at unsafe heights. Height work is completed with significantly less people, better leveraging equipment and technology.

Reduced Costs: Materials are reduced, bringing overall material costs down.

Materials are reduced, bringing overall material costs down. Faster Production and Installation : Bringing team members and a significant amount of work to the ground level saves boom-lift time. The team assembles the deck one piece at a time, which builds the panels more quickly. Team members are also more confident in the worksite conditions, allowing them to work faster. Gantry trolling the deck across joists is better, and risk of bodily injury is greatly reduced by not walking across the deck at heights.

: Bringing team members and a significant amount of work to the ground level saves boom-lift time. The team assembles the deck one piece at a time, which builds the panels more quickly. Team members are also more confident in the worksite conditions, allowing them to work faster. Gantry trolling the deck across joists is better, and risk of bodily injury is greatly reduced by not walking across the deck at heights. A Centralized Panelization Area : Brings logistical advantages and makes it possible to stage material and handle it once and in a more organized fashion than traditional methods. Materials and equipment are laid out in the right logistical areas. Building materials are strategically and methodically unloaded around the work area, requiring them to be picked up only once.

: Brings logistical advantages and makes it possible to stage material and handle it once and in a more organized fashion than traditional methods. Materials and equipment are laid out in the right logistical areas. Building materials are strategically and methodically unloaded around the work area, requiring them to be picked up only once. Higher-Quality Deliverables: Quality is improved significantly when working in a manufacturing-type environment. Workers can set positioning perfectly, mark joists, and assemble a large amount with laser-straight lines all on the ground rather than decking at heights.

The company also uses exclusive BZI-developed equipment throughout the pre-construction, construction and panelization processes:

Panel Table ® - Transforms the assembling and transporting of joists, bridging, frames and deck

- Transforms the assembling and transporting of joists, bridging, frames and deck MezzMaster™ - Improves upon the traditional means of lifting roofs and mezzanines

- Improves upon the traditional means of lifting roofs and mezzanines WallMaster™ - Supports more efficient, simpler and safer wall-system installations

- Supports more efficient, simpler and safer wall-system installations SkyBrace ® - Provides an innovative bracing solution that ensures structural stability

Construction is one of the most dangerous industries to work in and has some of the highest incidents of death. However as announced last month, BZI’s safety numbers continue to beat industry averages with an EMR of .48.

“Our panelization methods are only one example of how BZI’s innovations are improving safety for our team members and enhancing experiences and products for our customers,” added Harker.

“We believe in the power of innovation to transform construction. From our industry-leading logistics and field-management processes to groundbreaking tools like Trackzilla and our panelization technologies, we’re committed to setting new standards in safety, efficiency, and project delivery,” said James Barlow, CEO at BZI. “Leaders like Tom Harker are helping to differentiate BZI across all of the segments of our business. We are happy to share these insights with others who can benefit from their positive impact.”

According to their website, Advancing Prefabrication “is North America’s only end-to-end conference dedicated to building faster, more safely, more sustainably and to a higher quality through prefab and modular construction.” The event is focused on companies that are pushing the boundaries on prefabrication innovations.

BZI’s top customer industries include retail, data centers, manufacturing facilities for batteries, microchips, electric vehicles, and food and beverage.

For more information about BZI, visit bzi.com, email office@bzi.com, or call 888.509.2280.

About BZI

Considered one of the top steel and construction organizations, the BZI® group of companies headquartered in Kanarraville, Utah, operates through three primary organizations: Building Zone Industries, LLC is responsible for steel erection, while BZI Steel, LLC specializes in steel fabrication. Innovatech®, LLC specializes in designing, engineering, and manufacturing innovative construction equipment and processes to enhance efficiency and safety on the job. To support its workforce and maintain high safety and quality standards, BZI partners with SteelTech Academy™, an exclusive technical, safety, and vocational training center offered to all team members. The academy provides training in OSHA (10) and (30) certifications, equipment operations, fall protection, and industry-specific welding certifications. Since 2021, SteelTech Academy has issued thousands of certifications across these disciplines and consistently logs over 10,000 student contact hours annually.

Inc. Best in Business 2024 for Construction: BZI Innovation Park

USA Today's Top Workplaces (second year in a row)

Utah Business Fast 50 (#12 ranking)

Top Workplaces Construction Industry Award

Salt Lake City Tribune Top Workplaces for two years (#5 ranking in 2024)

One Utah Summit "Rural Rockstar" Award presented by Utah Governor Cox

Best Employer by Cedar City Chamber

Cedar City Best CEO 2024

Trade Partner in Safety Excellence (Layton Construction)

BZI is a proud member of and accredited by AISC, an organization that recognized BZI with its top safety award, the "Erector Award of Honor." CEO James Barlow serves on the Forbes Business Council and has been named a recipient of the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige Award. BZI is now completing and executing major construction projects across the United States and is recognized as a leading provider of innovative construction solutions for companies worldwide.

