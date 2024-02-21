Bynder named a “Leader” in Digital Asset Management by independent research firm

In a new report, Bynder has received the highest scores possible in criteria, such as vision, innovation, scalability, and revenue.





AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bynder, the global, enterprise digital asset management (DAM) platform, has been named a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management Systems, Q1 2024 report by Forrester Research, Inc.

Bynder received a top score in the revenue category, with the report stating that “Bynder invests to play a transformative role in the digital-first economy.” In the past two years since the last report was launched, Bynder has surpassed $130m in ARR, announced a majority investment from Thomas H. Lee Partners, made two acquisitions, developed its enterprise partner ecosystem, launched more than 45 out of the box integrations and expanded its suite of product offerings to include AI capabilities and other new innovations that are redefining DAM.

According to a quote from a customer reference in the report “the AI search and smart filter system in Bynder simplifies the process of finding the exact assets you’re looking for.” These recent AI innovations have highlighted the company’s market leadership and have led to continued growth in new business, customer adoption, and platform usage. Throughout 2023, Bynder saw a 38% year-on-year growth in the number of assets stored on their platform, and a 250% increase in delivery of assets from Bynder’s platform to websites.

The report also notes that “Bynder is a good fit for businesses that want a plug-and-play solution that integrates well into their enterprise technology ecosystem.” As organizations continue to use content as a strategic advantage, usage of enterprise DAM enables efficiency across the entire content lifecycle. The report states that “Bynder excels in workflows that capture to-dos for global creative teams, robust automation and versioning features, cloud deployments to over 600 edge locations, and technical configurations.”

Bynder CEO Bob Hickey said:

“We believe this latest research highlights that brands are currently facing a growing and increasingly crowded digital and retail marketplace, in which they need to stand out and provide exceptional and seamless content experiences to their customers. DAM is critical for brands looking to deliver content experiences, while gaining compelling value and ROI from their content operations and IT investments.

“We’re pleased to see that our continued and unwavering commitment to customer experience has, in our opinion, been recognized with the report, as we pioneer cutting-edge solutions that enable teams to deliver outstanding content experiences, drive significant value, and maximize ROI.”

To request the full report, visit: https://www.bynder.com/en/reports/forrester-wave-report/

