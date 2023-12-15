BWX Technologies to Host Investor Day on February 28, 2024

LYNCHBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced that it will host an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.





The event will be held live at the New York Stock Exchange and feature presentations by BWXT’s President and Chief Executive Officer Rex D. Geveden, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robb A. LeMasters and other leaders from across the company, followed by a live question and answer session.

A link to the live webcast of the Investor Day, replay, and presentation slides will be available on BWXT’s Investor Relations website at investors.bwxt.com.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWXT is a Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental restoration, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With more than 7,000 employees, BWXT has 14 major operating sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. For more information, visit www.bwxt.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

