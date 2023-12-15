Home Business Wire BWX Technologies to Host Investor Day on February 28, 2024
Business Wire

BWX Technologies to Host Investor Day on February 28, 2024

di Business Wire

LYNCHBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced that it will host an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.


The event will be held live at the New York Stock Exchange and feature presentations by BWXT’s President and Chief Executive Officer Rex D. Geveden, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robb A. LeMasters and other leaders from across the company, followed by a live question and answer session.

A link to the live webcast of the Investor Day, replay, and presentation slides will be available on BWXT’s Investor Relations website at investors.bwxt.com.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWXT is a Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental restoration, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With more than 7,000 employees, BWXT has 14 major operating sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. For more information, visit www.bwxt.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

BWXT Contacts
Media

Jud Simmons

Senior Director, Media & Public Relations

434.522.6462 hjsimmons@bwxt.com

Investors

Chase Jacobson

Vice President, Investor Relations

980.365.4300 investors@bwxt.com

Articoli correlati

Fisker Rolls Out Final Fisker Ocean Over-the-Air Software Update of 2023 and Prepares for Regular Updates in 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Version 1.11 introduces new features and bug fixes and improves the ownership experience. Version 1.11 is the second major OTA...
Continua a leggere

Fisker Rolls Out Final Fisker Ocean Over-the-Air Software Update of 2023 and Prepares for Regular Updates in 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Version 1.11 introduces new features and bug fixes and improves the ownership experience. Version 1.11 is the second major OTA...
Continua a leggere

Ault Alliance Receives an Investment of $41.5 Million from Ault & Company

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AGREE #41_million_investment--Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), today...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php