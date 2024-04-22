BuzzFeed, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, May 13, 2024

Company to Participate in Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference on Thursday, May 16, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) today announced plans to release first quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, May 13, 2024 after the market closes. BuzzFeed, Inc. Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti and CFO Matt Omer will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 PM ET.





The financial results conference call will be available via webcast at investors.buzzfeed.com under the heading News & Events. A replay of the call will be made available at the same URL. To participate in the conference call, interested parties must register in advance.

The company will also host one-on-one meetings virtually with investors on Thursday, May 16, 2024 as part of the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference. To request a meeting, please reach out to ir@buzzfeed.com or your Needham representative.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, and buy now — and into the future. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

