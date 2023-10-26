BuzzFeed, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan

Company to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, November 2, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuzzFeed, Inc. (“BuzzFeed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZFD) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, (“CFO”) Felicia DellaFortuna, will be leaving the company before the end of November to pursue a new opportunity. Matt Omer, currently Executive Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, was appointed by the Company’s Board of Directors as the next CFO and will succeed DellaFortuna on November 6, 2023.





Omer has been at BuzzFeed since 2019, leading Finance and Treasury — and serving as a critical partner to DellaFortuna through all recent transactions. Before joining the company, Omer was COO & CFO for 123 Home Care; prior to that he held financial leadership positions at Viant Technology (Nasdaq: DSP) and various roles at KPMG.

DellaFortuna joined BuzzFeed in 2015 as Senior Director of Finance, and has been the Company’s CFO since February 2020.

Jonah Peretti, Founder and CEO of BuzzFeed, Inc. said, “Felicia has been a key member of our executive team and an outstanding contributor to the company as we’ve grown, adapted, become a public company, and defined the digital media landscape. I want to thank Felicia enormously for all that she’s done for BuzzFeed, and for leaving us in the tremendously capable hands of Matt Omer.”

Marcela Martin, President of BuzzFeed Inc. said, “We are so grateful to Felicia for her many contributions to BuzzFeed’s growth and success over the years, and her ability to develop a successor like Matt, who is so well suited and prepared to step into the CFO role.”

Additionally, the Company plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023, after the market closes. BuzzFeed, Inc. Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti, President Marcela Martin and CFO Felicia DellaFortuna will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 PM ET.

The financial results conference call will be available via webcast at investors.buzzfeed.com under the heading News and Events. A replay of the call will be made available at the same URL. To participate in the conference call, interested parties must register in advance by clicking on this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start time.

About BuzzFeed Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, and buy now — and into the future. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

