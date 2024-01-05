Home Business Wire Butterfly to Participate at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Butterfly to Participate at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

January 16, 2024

NEW YORK & BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”) a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound and intuitive software, today announced that it will host one-on-one investor meetings at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2024.


To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Joseph DeVivo, Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Getz, Chief Financial and Operations Officer, please reach out to your Needham representative.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world’s first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly’s mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased today by trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

Investors

Heather Getz

Chief Financial & Operations Officer

hgetz@butterflynetinc.com

Neal Nagarajan

Sloane & Company

(301) 273-5662

nnagarajan@sloanepr.com

