Butterfly Network to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 1, 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BFLY #POCUS–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), a digital health company transforming care with portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software, announced that it will report third quarter 2024 financial results on November 1, 2024 at 8:00 am ET.


Joseph DeVivo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, and Heather Getz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Operations Officer, will host a conference call and webcast before the market opens on November 1 to discuss third quarter 2024 financial performance and operational progress.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a webcast on Butterfly’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.butterflynetwork.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call on your telephone may do so by dialing approximately ten minutes prior to start time:

US domestic callers: +1 833-470-1428

International (Toll): +1 404-975-4839

Global Dial-In Numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=71022
Access Code: 668983

After the live webcast, the call will be archived on Butterfly’s Investor Relations page. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until November 15, 2024, by dialing:

U.S. (Toll-Free): +1 866-813-9403

U.S. / International (Tolled): +1 929-458-6194

Access Code: 736364

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network is a digital health company with a mission to democratize medical imaging by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly created the world’s first handheld single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, Butterfly iQ. The company has continued to innovate, leveraging the benefits of Moore’s Law, to launch its second generation Butterfly iQ+ in 2020, and third generation iQ3 in 2024 – each with increased processing power and performance enhancements. The disruptive technology has been recognized by TIME’s Best Inventions, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, and MedTech Breakthrough Awards, among other accolades. With its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, intelligent software, and educational offerings, Butterfly is paving the way to mass adoption of ultrasound for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: https://www.butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

Contacts

Butterfly Investors:
Heather Getz

Chief Financial and Operations Officer, Butterfly

investors@butterflynetwork.com

