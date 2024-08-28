Butterfly Network to Participate in TD Cowen’s 9th Annual FutureHealth Conference

September 10, 2024

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) ("Butterfly"), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound and intuitive software, today announced its participation in TD Cowen's 9th Annual FutureHealth Conference, taking place in New York City on September 10, 2024.





Nevada Sanchez, Co-Founder & Vice President of Core Technology at Butterfly Network, will participate in a panel discussion titled “AI in the Healthcare Ecosystem.” The panel is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 3:15 pm to 4:00 pm ET. The panel will take place in-person only, without virtual streaming.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Butterfly Network management at the conference, please contact your TD Cowen representative.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network is a digital health company with a mission to democratize medical imaging by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly created the world’s first handheld single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, Butterfly iQ. The company has continued to innovate, leveraging the benefits of Moore’s Law, to launch its second generation Butterfly iQ+ in 2020, and third generation iQ3 in 2024 – each with increased processing power and performance enhancements. The disruptive technology has been recognized by TIME’s Best Inventions, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, and MedTech Breakthrough Awards, among other accolades. With its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, intelligent software, and educational offerings, Butterfly is paving the way to mass adoption of ultrasound for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

