Butterfly Network to Participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference “Big 8”

September 12, 2024

NEW YORK & BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BFLY #POCUS–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound and intuitive software, today announced its participation in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, taking place in New York City on September 12, 2024.





Heather Getz, Chief Financial and Operations Officer at Butterfly Network, will represent Butterfly in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Heather Getz at the conference, please contact your Lake Street representative.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network is a digital health company with a mission to democratize medical imaging by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly created the world’s first handheld single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, Butterfly iQ. The company has continued to innovate, leveraging the benefits of Moore’s Law, to launch its second generation Butterfly iQ+ in 2020, and third generation iQ3 in 2024 – each with increased processing power and performance enhancements. The disruptive technology has been recognized by TIME’s Best Inventions, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, and MedTech Breakthrough Awards, among other accolades. With its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, intelligent software, and educational offerings, Butterfly is paving the way to mass adoption of ultrasound for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

Contacts

Butterfly Investors:

Heather Getz



Chief Financial and Operations Officer



investors@butterflynetwork.com