Butterfly Network to Participate at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 3, 2025

NEW YORK & BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BFLY #POCUS--Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”) a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound and intuitive software, today announced that it will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 3, 2025. Heather Getz, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial and Operations Officer will host one-on-one meetings and will present a business overview at 1:10pm EST.

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Butterfly investor website.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is a healthcare company driving a digital revolution in medical imaging with its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ semiconductor technology and ultrasound software solutions. In 2018, Butterfly launched the world’s first handheld, single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The iQ+ followed in 2020, and the iQ3 in 2024, each with improved processing power and performance by leveraging Moore’s Law. The iQ3 earned Best Medical Technology at the 2024 Prix Galien USA Awards, a prestigious honor and one of the highest accolades in healthcare. Butterfly’s innovations have also been recognized by Fierce 50, TIME’s Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, among other achievements.

Butterfly combines advanced hardware, intelligent software, AI, services, and education to drive adoption of affordable, accessible imaging. Clinical publications demonstrate that its handheld ultrasound probes paired with Compass™ enterprise workflow software, can help hospital systems improve care workflows, reduce costs, and enhance provider economics. With a cloud-based solution that enables care anywhere through next-generation mobility, Butterfly aims to democratize healthcare by addressing critical global healthcare challenges. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: https://www.butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

Butterfly Investors:

Heather Getz

Chief Financial and Operations Officers, Butterfly

investors@butterflynetwork.com

Or

Steve Halper

LifeSci Advisors (IR Representative)

646-876-6455

shalper@lifesciadvisors.com