Butterfly Network to Participate at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on March 5, 2024

NEW YORK & BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”) a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound and intuitive software, today announced that it will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 5, 2024. Joseph DeVivo, President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, and Heather Getz, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial and Operations Officer will present at 9:10am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Butterfly investor website.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. DeVivo and Ms. Getz, please reach out to your TD Cowen representative.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network is a digital health company with a mission is to democratize medical imaging by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly created the world’s first handheld single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, Butterfly iQ. The company has continued to innovate, leveraging the benefits of Moore’s Law, to launch its second generation Butterfly iQ+ in 2020, and third generation iQ3 in 2024 – each with increased processing power and performance enhancements. The disruptive technology has been recognized by TIME’s Best Inventions, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, and MedTech Breakthrough Awards, among other accolades. With its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, intelligent software, and educational offerings, Butterfly is paving the way to mass adoption of ultrasound for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

Contacts

Butterfly Media:
Liz Learned

Head of Corporate Communications, Butterfly

media@butterflynetwork.com

Butterfly Investors:
Heather Getz

Chief Financial and Operations Officers, Butterfly

investors@butterflynetwork.com

or

Neal Nagarajan

IR Agency Representative, Sloane & Company

(301) 273-5662

nnagaragan@sloanepr.com

