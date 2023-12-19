Butterfly Network Announces Commercial Agreement with Mendaera for Next-Generation Interventional Robotic System Powered by Butterfly’s Ultrasound-on-Chip™ Technology

Agreement with Mendaera represents the first Powered by Butterfly™ commercialization partnership.

Partnership will bring Butterfly’s Ultrasound-on-Chip™ to the robotic intervention market, with revenue anticipated from every unit sold upon commercialization.

Mendaera is the latest innovation from the team that previously exited Auris to Johnson & Johnson.

BURLINGTON, Mass. & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BFLY #ButterflyiQ—Butterfly Network, Inc. (“Butterfly”) (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care through the power of portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software, and Mendaera, a Silicon Valley-based company developing technology to help healthcare providers more easily and confidently perform procedures through the power of medical robotics, today announced an agreement to commercialize a novel robotic system that is Powered by Butterfly’s Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology. Upon commercialization, the deal includes revenue share for every unit sold.





Mendaera’s robotic technology is compatible with Butterfly’s proprietary semiconductor-based ultrasound device and connected via Butterfly’s software development kit – Butterfly Garden™ – creating a system designed to improve precision and consistency for a broad range of image-guided, needle-based interventions. This new category of robotics will increase access to high quality interventional treatment, ultimately aiming to streamline patient care within a healthcare system burdened by workforce shortages and burnout. Both companies anticipate FDA submission of the product by 2025.

“ Mendaera’s robotic system is perfectly suited to leverage Butterfly’s proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ by benefiting from the wide array of ultrasonic sensing applications that only our chip can offer,” said Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer of Butterfly Network. “ We are excited to welcome the Mendaera team as a Powered by Butterfly partner and believe our joint solution will expand Butterfly’s reach and clinical impact into the interventional space.”

“ At Mendaera, we envision a world where high-quality intervention is available at every care facility, for each and every patient encounter. It was a clear choice for us to collaborate with Butterfly on our technology roadmap, given their unique and programmable Ultrasound-on-Chip™ platform and aligned mission to make ultrasonic imaging and intervention ubiquitous,” said Josh DeFonzo, Co-Founder and CEO of Mendaera.

The news follows Mendaera’s August 2023 announcement of securing $24 million in Series A Funding, led by Lux Capital, with participation from Founders Fund, Operator Partners, Allen & Company, and Parade Ventures. Mendaera has also announced completion of the research and design process for this novel robotic system.

To learn more about Butterfly Garden™ or Powered by Butterfly™, visit: https://www.butterflynetwork.com/butterfly-garden.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world’s first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly’s mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased today by trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

About Mendaera

Mendaera’s vision is to digitize clinical judgment and technical expertise making high-quality care available for every patient at every care facility. Its platform combines robotics, real-time imaging, artificial intelligence, and connectivity to enable intervention at scale.

