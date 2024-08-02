Business Communications, Inc. is the First North American Partner to Successfully Attain Specializations in All Eight Categories Offered by the Fortinet Engage Partner Program

RIDGELAND, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Business Communications, Inc., a leading provider of cybersecurity and networking solutions, has achieved all eight specializations offered through the Fortinet Engage Partner Program. This milestone sets Business Communications, Inc. apart as the only partner in North America to accomplish this feat, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and expertise in delivering comprehensive security solutions powered by the Fortinet Security Fabric Platform.





Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program empowers partners to become trusted advisors equipped with advanced expertise, services, and technologies essential for meeting the evolving digital transformation needs of their customers. The program includes eight cybersecurity specializations that partners can achieve, including: Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN); Local Area Network (LAN) Edge and SD-Branch; Data Center; Public Cloud Security; Zero Trust Network Access; Operational Technology (OT); Security Operations (SecOps); and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

The specializations are designed to address the changing needs of the market, empowering partners to develop focused expertise that drives business growth and competitive advantage in delivering Fortinet solutions.

Through rigorous dedication and unparalleled proficiency, Business Communications, Inc. has demonstrated its mastery across a wide range of Fortinet’s solutions, spanning both technical and sales domains. This accomplishment underscores the organization’s unwavering commitment to providing end users with tailored security solutions that address their unique challenges and requirements.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first and only partner in North America to achieve all eight specializations offered through the Fortinet Engage Partner Program,” said Jonathan Hollingshead, Owner, CEO, and President of Business Communications, Inc. “This accomplishment reflects our deep technical knowledge, years of expertise, and the breadth of our capabilities in cybersecurity. Our broad bench of engineers, each highly skilled and certified, ensures that we deliver quality solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence and our ability to provide comprehensive security solutions powered by the Fortinet Security Fabric Platform.”

“Fortinet is committed to providing the tools and support our partners need to maintain a competitive edge. We’re continuing to evolve our Engage Partner Program to help partners differentiate, grow, and expand their organizations,” said Ken McCray, Vice President of Channel Sales, US, Fortinet. “We congratulate BCI for this outstanding accomplishment. We believe this achievement is a testament to BCI’s commitment to providing customers with high-quality cybersecurity solutions and services through their mastery of the Fortinet Security Fabric platform.”

To achieve specializations within the Fortinet Engage Partner Program, companies must complete designated sales training and technical exams tailored to each specialization area, equipping partners with the knowledge and skills necessary to distinguish themselves in high-demand business areas. These specializations equip partners with the skills and knowledge to leverage Fortinet’s industry-leading solutions more effectively, ensuring they can address the specific security challenges their customers face. Partners that invest in attaining specializations can better embed themselves with customers, offering specialized services that are tailored to the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats and solutions.

Business Communications, Inc.’s attainment of all eight specializations through the Fortinet Engage Partner Program solidifies its position as a leader in the North American cybersecurity industry. With unparalleled expertise and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, Business Communications, Inc. remains dedicated to empowering organizations with cutting-edge security solutions that safeguard their digital assets and operations.

