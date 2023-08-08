Business Communications, Inc. (BCI) Achieves Fortinet’s Engage Preferred Services Partner Designation

RIDGELAND, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Business Communications, Inc (BCI), a leading managed network and security solutions provider based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, today announced that it is the second partner in the United States to be named an Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) within Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. This designation demonstrates BCI’s ability to expertly deploy, operate, and maintain end-to-end security solutions helping organizations achieve digital acceleration.





“Achieving the Fortinet Engage Preferred Services Partner designation demonstrates our depth of talent, experience, and knowledge around the Fortinet Security Fabric, business continuity, and complex security challenges,” said Kelvin Blair, Vice President of Engineering, BCI.

As an Engage Preferred Services Partner, BCI receives access to specialized training and direct assistance from Fortinet experts to build new skills in providing advanced security support or services for their customers, including those with rapidly evolving and expanding hybrid network infrastructures. BCI can also collaborate directly with Fortinet Professional Support experts on implementations to leverage Fortinet best-practices, resulting in increased expertise and visibility while developing a more robust services portfolio.

“Fortinet is committed to providing the tools and support our partners need to maintain a competitive edge. We’re continuing to evolve our Engage Partner Program to help partners differentiate, grow, and expand their organizations,” said Ken McCray, Vice President of Channel Sales, US, Fortinet. “We’re pleased to designate BCI as one of our first partners to achieve the Engage Preferred Services Partner status. We look forward to our ongoing work with partners like BCI to ensure they can deliver Fortinet solutions with expertise and confidence to help address their customers’ needs.”

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The program is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique with Fortinet’s expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers’ entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable, and rewarding relationships to differentiate themselves from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customizable programs, and accelerate partner growth.

About Business Communications, Inc. (BCI)

BCI is headquartered in Ridgeland MS and has 125+ employees spread across 7 states. For 30 years, BCI has been one of the most trusted technology partners in the industry and is widely known for their talented engineers. BCI’s foundation for success can be found in their people, and their culture allows them to grow and thrive. BCI has decades of experience and is a trusted advisor for Collaboration, Routing, Switching, Wireless, Security, Storage, Virtualization, Cloud, Carrier, and Managed Services. For Marketing questions, please contact Madison Litwin at marketing@bcianswers.com.

Contacts

Madison Litwin



marketing@bcianswers.com.