Bungie Announces Marathon; Nathan Fillion to Return to Destiny 2 for The Final Shape Expansion

Creators of Halo and Destiny announce new sci-fi PvP extraction shooter currently in development; Fillion to reprise role as fan-favorite character Cayde-6 with next expansion, Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Bungie took the next step in its evolution into a multi-game studio with the announcement of its next game: Marathon, a new sci-fi extraction shooter and the first completely new project from the studio in more than a decade. Marathon is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with full cross save and cross play, and no release date has been announced. Coinciding with the announcement, Bungie released the first CGI trailer for the game, showing off a first look at the world of Marathon, a glimpse of the player characters—known in game as “Runners”—and the game’s bold visual style.

A PvP-focused extraction shooter set on the mysterious planet of Tau Ceti IV, Marathon will see players inhabit the bodies of Runners, cybernetic mercenaries who have been designed to survive the planet’s harsh environments, exploring the lost colony that once inhabited Tau Ceti’s surface. Players will engage solo or in crews of three, searching for mysterious alien artifacts, as well as for valuable loot and new weapons and gear that they can add to their collection.

“Marathon is the start of an amazing journey for Bungie, one that is inspired by our studio’s legendary history while pushing boldly into the future,” said Marathon General Manager Scott Taylor. “We’re taking all of the lessons that we’ve learned from more than 30 years of creating amazing worlds and innovative PvP experiences and putting them into a game that looks, sounds, and plays like nothing Bungie has ever made.”

“Even at this stage of development, it’s incredible to watch the creativity and excitement around the game at Bungie,” said Marathon Game Director Christopher Barrett. “The team is committed to creating a PvP-first gameplay experience full of tension and excitement, all set in a persistent, dynamic, narratively rich online world where players’ actions have ramifications on each unfolding season.”

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Bungie also announced today that actor Nathan Fillion is reprising his role as fan-favorite character Cayde-6 for the Destiny Universe. The legendary Hunter made a brief appearance in a teaser video for the next Destiny 2 expansion, Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

The ten-year journey of Destiny’s Light & Darkness Saga is approaching its epic conclusion and, later this summer, Bungie will show off the first details of what to expect in the Destiny Showcase event on August 22nd. During the livestreamed showcase, Bungie developers will reveal the details for The Final Shape and provide a look forward into the future of Destiny 2.

Fans can tune into the event on the official Destiny Twitch and YouTube channels: www.twitch.tv/Bungie and www.youtube.com/DestinyTheGame.

“This is a momentous time for Bungie, as we continue our evolution into a multi-game studio,” said Bungie CEO Pete Parsons. “More than thirty years of passion for creating incredible games has led us here and will push us into the future. We have a tremendous amount of work ahead, including continuing to build our Marathon development team and supporting Destiny for years to come. With our partners at PlayStation, we’re working to make our bold vision of Bungie as a true entertainment company a reality, while never forgetting our core mission: building worlds that inspire friendship.”

For more on Marathon, visit www.marathonthegame.com

For more on Destiny 2, visit www.destinythegame.com

Bungie is actively hiring for Marathon, Destiny 2, and beyond – check out our openings here: https://careers.bungie.com/jobs

Assets for Marathon and Destiny 2: The Final Shape are available here: https://press.bungie.com/

About Bungie

Bungie is a videogame studio based in Bellevue, Washington, dedicated to creating hopeful worlds that inspire passionate player communities and lifelong friendships. For more than three decades, Bungie has worked towards that vision, creating some of the world’s most celebrated video game franchises, including Marathon, Myth, Halo, and Destiny. Bungie is focused on developing the future of the Destiny and Marathon universes and new worlds to come.

Contacts

Bungie PR



press@bungie.com