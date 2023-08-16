Home Business Wire Bumble Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Bumble Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

San Francisco, CA

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Fireside Chat at 11:30 a.m. PT

Citi Global Technology and GEMS Conference

New York, NY

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Fireside Chat at 9:45 a.m. ET

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com.

About Bumble Inc.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, Fruitz and Official. The Bumble platform enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships, through Kind Connections. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble BFF) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors. Official is an app for couples that promotes open and honest communication between partners and was founded in 2020.

For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

Contacts

Investor Contact
ir@team.bumble.com

Media Contact
press@team.bumble.com

Articoli correlati

Lyft CEO and CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Goldman Sachs

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced today that David Risher, chief executive officer, and Erin Brewer, chief financial...
Continua a leggere

Boyd Gaming Announces Quarterly Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Walker & Dunlop’s Apprise Wins “Appraisal Solution of The Year” In 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Third paragraph of release dated August 15, 2023 should read: ''Our people, brand and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php