Bumble Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference



San Francisco, CA



Tuesday, September 5, 2023



Fireside Chat at 11:30 a.m. PT

Citi Global Technology and GEMS Conference



New York, NY



Thursday, September 7, 2023



Fireside Chat at 9:45 a.m. ET

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com.

About Bumble Inc.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, Fruitz and Official. The Bumble platform enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships, through Kind Connections. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble BFF) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors. Official is an app for couples that promotes open and honest communication between partners and was founded in 2020.

For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

