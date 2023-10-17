Home Business Wire Bumble Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7,...
Business Wire

Bumble Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7, 2023

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, following the close of market on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The Company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any related materials will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Bumble Inc.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Bumble for Friends, Badoo, Fruitz and Official. The Bumble platform enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships, through Kind Connections. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble For Friends) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors. Official is an app for couples that promotes open and honest communication between partners and was founded in 2020.

For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

Contacts

Investor Contact
ir@team.bumble.com

Media Contact
press@team.bumble.com

Articoli correlati

Aircraft Services Group Chooses APG’s iPreFlight Genesis® PRO to Elevate Flight Operations

Business Wire Business Wire -
CASTLE ROCK, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APG--Aircraft Services Group, Inc., a pioneering private aviation company, is taking a leap forward in its...
Continua a leggere

Blackstone Talent Group Leverages RDA to Automate Select Sales Capture Processes

Business Wire Business Wire -
Blackstone Leverages IntelliBuddies® RDA to Automate Job Intake and Improve Client ResponsivenessSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackstone Talent Group, specializing in providing...
Continua a leggere

Scorability to Make College Athletics Recruiting More Efficient With $11 Million in Funding

Business Wire Business Wire -
New company secures venture financing from Next Coast Ventures and Silverton Partners to help college coaches across all sports...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php