Home Business Wire Bumble Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7,...
Business Wire

Bumble Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7, 2024

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024, following the close of market on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The Company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any related materials will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Bumble Inc.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Bumble for Friends, Badoo, Fruitz and Official. The Bumble platform enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships, through Kind Connections. Founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble For Friends) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors. Official is an app for couples that promotes open and honest communication between partners and was founded in 2020.

For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

Contacts

Investor Contact
ir@team.bumble.com

Media Contact
press@team.bumble.com

Articoli correlati

New Esri Press Book by Jack Dangermond Explores Creating a Better Future through Modern GIS

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Power of Where: A Geographic Approach to the World's Greatest Challenges Showcases the Power of Geospatial TechnologyREDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Odys Aviation and MWASALAT Announce Partnership to Develop Aerial Logistics Programs in the GCC in 2025 by Operating Odys’ Hybrid-Electric VTOL Aircraft, Laila

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONG BEACH, Calif. & MUSCAT, Oman--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odys Aviation, a sustainable aviation company building hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft,...
Continua a leggere

Forescout Marks Innovation Milestones in Strategic Partnership with Microsoft

Business Wire Business Wire -
Risk and Exposure Management Solution Now Available on Microsoft Azure, Introduces Two Microsoft Copilot for Security Integrations to Propel...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php