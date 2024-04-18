Bumble Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 8, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, following the close of market on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The Company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any related materials will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Bumble For Friends, Badoo, Fruitz and Official. The Bumble platform enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships, through Kind Connections. Founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Date mode), friendship (BFF mode) and professional networking (Bizz mode). Bumble For Friends app is a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections. Badoo, which was founded in 2006, was one of the pioneers of web and mobile free-to-use dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point. Official, founded in 2020, is an app that is intended to help couples build healthy and lasting habits in their romantic relationships.

