Bumble Inc. Signs Agreement to Acquire Group and Community App Geneva

The Geneva technology platform will support Bumble Inc.’s vision to expand its friendship offering beyond one-to-one connections to community spaces

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), today announced its intention to acquire Geneva, the group and community app for people to connect based on shared interests.

Bumble Inc. was founded as a connection company with the mission to create experiences that foster healthy and equitable relationships. The Bumble Inc. portfolio encompasses Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz for dating, Official for committed relationships, Bumble For Friends for friendships, and Bumble Bizz for professional networking to build connections for its community of customers throughout their lives.

Through the planned acquisition of Geneva, Bumble Inc. aims to rapidly expand the Bumble For Friends experience from one-to-one connections to groups and communities to serve the many ways people seek friendships. This experience – like all others on Bumble Inc.’s platforms – will be centered on creating kind and safe spaces for connection.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in Q3 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are “forward looking statements.” The use of words such as “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” and “believes,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including uncertainties related to, among other things, the costs and expected benefits of the transaction and the impact of the transaction on the business of Bumble Inc., as well as other circumstances beyond Bumble Inc.’s control. Certain of these and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in Bumble Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Bumble Inc.’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent periodic filings. Forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Bumble Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Bumble For Friends, Badoo, Fruitz, and Official. The Bumble platform enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships, through Kind Connections. Founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble For Friends), and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors. Official is an app for couples that promotes open and honest communication between partners and was founded in 2020.

