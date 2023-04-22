<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Bumble Inc. Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced the internet availability of proxy materials for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Notice and Access rules.

Pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Notice and Access rules, companies may satisfy their obligation to deliver proxy materials by delivering a “Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials” to stockholders, providing Internet access to the proxy materials, and providing a printed set of proxy materials by mail to any stockholder who requests them. Bumble Inc. has elected to take full advantage of these rules in order to minimize impact on the environment and to maximize cost savings relating to the printing of the proxy materials.

Bumble Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be viewed at proxyvote.com or on Bumble Inc.’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.bumble.com. Bumble Inc.’s stockholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions provided at proxyvote.com or in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

Bumble Inc.’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Bumble Inc. has adopted a virtual format for its Annual Meeting to provide a consistent experience to all stockholders regardless of location. Bumble Inc. stockholders of Class A or Class B common stock (or their proxy holders) as of the close of business on April 10, 2023, the record date, can participate in and vote at its Annual Meeting by logging in with the 16-digit control number included on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or on the proxy card, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BMBL2023.

About Bumble Inc.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz. The Bumble platform enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships, through Kind Connections. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble BFF) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors.

For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

