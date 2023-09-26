Built Technologies Appoints Sam Kemp as Chief Financial Officer

Former GoDaddy executive is the first CFO for the Nashville-based construction and real estate fintech startup

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Built Technologies, a software platform designed to improve commerce for lenders, owners, and contractors within the built world, today announced the appointment of Sam Kemp as its first Chief Financial Officer. Kemp will oversee Built’s finance, accounting, and analytics functions in his role as CFO. He will also become a member of the company’s executive leadership team––reporting to CEO, Chase Gilbert.









“I’m thrilled to welcome Sam to the Built team and look forward to seeing his contributions help further our mission,” said Chase Gilbert, CEO of Built. “Sam brings a wealth of experience and a clear passion for the problems we are solving for our customers. I am confident that he will help us navigate this phase of growth and become a valuable asset to the future of Built.”

Kemp brings deep financial and strategic expertise to Built that will add to the company’s strategic growth, financial performance, and scale. Most recently, he served as the Chief Strategy Officer at GoDaddy, focusing on aligning strategy, operational drivers, and financials to achieve profitable growth.

“I am excited to join Built at such an important phase in the company’s growth trajectory,” said Sam Kemp. “The construction and real estate sectors are being transformed by the Built platform, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team that’s making it all possible.”

Kemp earned a Bachelor of Science in Business and Finance from the University of Minnesota.

About Built Technologies

Built Technologies, a Series D startup based in Nashville, Tenn., is a leading provider of construction and real estate finance technology. By providing a centralized platform for industry stakeholders, Built enables increased efficiency, collaboration, transparency, and business agility—allowing customers to build and manage the communities around us more profitably and with more confidence. The Built platform is used by hundreds of leading North American lenders and asset managers, and thousands of developers, home builders, and contractors. To learn more, visit www.getbuilt.com.

