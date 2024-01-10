Built In Honors doxo in its 2024 Best Places to Work Awards

doxo Lands on List for Fifth Year in a Row, Earns “Best Places to Work” and “Best Midsize Places to Work” on Seattle Rankings

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–doxo today announced it was named to the Built In 2024 Best Places to Work Awards, earning a place on Seattle’s “Best Places to Work” and “Best Midsize Places to Work” lists. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.





“It’s an absolute honor to be recognized by Built In as one of the best Seattle-based workplaces for the fifth consecutive year. I am very proud of the entire team for this accomplishment as it is a direct reflection of their dedication towards maintaining a strong culture, especially throughout the unpredictability of the past few years,” said Steve Shivers, co-founder, and CEO of doxo. “The doxo team is an energetic, creative, and ever-learning bunch that is focused on transforming the bill pay experience for consumers, billers, and financial technology providers alike. We are eager to build upon this momentum throughout the new year and beyond!”

The Bill Pay Economy™ represents over $3.87 trillion in consumer spending each year. While staying on top of household bills is the single largest determinant for consumer financial health, organizing and paying them can be a time-consuming and frustrating chore. Since its inception, doxo has been on a mission to simplify and reduce the anxiety of staying on top of bills, empowering consumers to improve their financial health.

As consumers shift more bill payments online and to mobile, doxo continues to experience rapid growth. To date, over eight million doxo users across 97% of U.S. zip codes have paid bills through the payment network, across more than 45 different service categories. With more than 120,000 payable billers, doxo’s proprietary, crowd sourced provider directory is the largest in the nation.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris. “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

doxo is consistently recognized as both an innovative company and a great place to work by the likes of Inc. Magazine, Deloitte, Comparably, and Built In. doxo plans to continue expanding its team in 2024 to further accelerate growth, forever changing the bill pay landscape to focus on the customer. Open positions at doxo can be found here, and doxo’s Built In profile can be found here.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

ABOUT DOXO

doxo delivers innovation that transforms the bill pay experience for consumers, billers and financial technology providers. For over 8M consumers, doxo’s all-in-one bill pay makes it simple to organize and pay any bill on any device through a secure checkout. For billers, doxo’s network-driven platform enables online and mobile payments with a ridiculously simple integration, radically lower costs, and game-changing features that are unavailable with legacy bill pay vendors. For fintech partners, doxo delivers financial innovations to consumers across 97% of US Zip Codes, paying from more than 5,000 financial institutions to over 120,000 billers in 45+ service categories. For employees, doxo is a creative, ever-learning team that is passionate about building fintech tools that dramatically improve the bill pay experience. For investors, doxo provides an extraordinary opportunity to invest alongside Jackson Square Ventures, MDV, and Bezos Expeditions to disrupt a market that accounts for over $4T of US Household spend. To learn more about America’s leading bill pay network, visit doxo.com.

Contacts

Dotted Line Communications for doxo



Jenny Davis



press@doxo.com

925-935-2558