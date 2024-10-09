Buildkite Launches First Scale-Out Delivery Platform to Bring the Engineering Velocity of Top Software Companies to All Enterprises

New Buildkite Test Engine, Package Registries and Mobile Delivery Cloud combat bottlenecks in software delivery

Platform’s scale-out concurrency, enabled by its hybrid architecture, lets developers run 100X as many agents and workflows to deliver unprecedented speed in software delivery

Software delivered using Buildkite is in use by more than 1 billion people daily through Airbnb, Block, Canva, Elastic, Lyft, PagerDuty, Pinterest, PlanetScale, Shopify, Slack, Tinder, Twilio, Uber and Wayfair

Buildkite Pty Ltd today announced the industry's first Scale-Out Delivery Platform, the only solution to provide the adaptability and scalability required by the world's most demanding and complex computing environments. The platform now includes Buildkite Test Engine, Buildkite Package Registries and Buildkite Mobile Delivery Cloud, giving customers a comprehensive, integrated suite of tools that enhances their software development lifecycle by offering deep test analytics, robust package management and streamlined mobile app delivery capabilities. Buildkite's scale-out concurrency, enabled by its hybrid architecture, lets developers run 100X more agents and workflows than other delivery platforms and lets users achieve unprecedented speed in software delivery, multiple times, every day.









Software delivered through the Buildkite platform is used by more than 1 billion people daily. Companies including Airbnb, Block, Canva, Cruise, Culture Amp, Elastic, Lyft, PagerDuty, Pinterest, PlanetScale, Rippling, Shopify, Slack, Tinder, Twilio, Uber and Wayfair have made it the standard for their engineering organizations. These companies are among 1,000+ Buildkite customers using the platform to combat bottlenecks in the software delivery process across a broad range of use cases, including core enterprise infrastructure platforms, advanced AI/ML workloads and hyperscale mobile applications.

“The ability for Tinder to deliver software quickly and consistently is a strategic priority,” said Aaron He, senior engineering manager at Tinder. “To support our business, we require a software delivery system that can handle our scale and adapt to the unique requirements we have. Buildkite’s Scale-Out Delivery Platform was the standout choice for us; it’s not just a solution for today; it’s an investment in our long-term strategy.”

“Adopting a delivery-first mindset has been crucial to our ability to grow,” said Shesh Patel, engineering manager at Uber. “Buildkite’s Scale-Out Delivery Platform provides us the scalability and flexibility we need to address the unique software delivery challenges we face, empowering our engineering teams to innovate and deliver value swiftly without getting bogged down by complexity. We’ve halved our build times with Buildkite.”

The Buildkite Scale-Out Delivery Platform Now Includes the following:

Buildkite Pipelines: Scalable workflow orchestration engine for flexible, programmable software delivery automation.

Scalable orchestration engine for flexible, programmable software delivery automation. Buildkite Test Engine: Unified test suite platform for distributed, intelligent test execution and real-time insights.

Unified test suite platform for distributed, intelligent test execution and real-time insights. Buildkite Package Registries: High-performance asset management service with rapid indexing and enhanced security features.

High-performance asset management service with rapid indexing and enhanced security features. Buildkite Mobile Delivery Cloud: Preconfigured cloud environment for mobile application delivery with performance-optimized build systems and per-minute pricing.

Unlike other vendors who impose concurrency limitations on their users to reduce their own cloud compute costs, Buildkite provides a hybrid model that combines a cloud-based UI with self-hosted agents to enable massive scalability, customizable environments and dynamic resource scaling. Buildkite’s per-seat, unlimited-use pricing model scales linearly with team size, offering a compelling alternative to platforms that charge customers based on build minutes or the number of concurrent jobs.

AI-assisted code development is further complicating software delivery for engineering teams. The increased volume and lower quality of this code is putting a strain on outdated build systems, which are struggling to keep pace and slowing software deployment times. Buildkite-hosted solutions for specialized workloads for Linux, macOS, and mobile app development for iOS and Android were created to address these issues.

“The demand for faster release frequency is increasing, but organizations are struggling to keep pace using legacy DevOps tools and require access to modern technology that can provide greater automation, speed, and reliability,” said Jim Mercer, program vice president of Software Development DevOps and DevSecOps at IDC. “To meet demand for efficiency and scalability – particularly in areas like AI/ML workloads and mobile application development – organizations require solutions that can keep pace. Solutions like the Buildkite Scale-Out Delivery Platform can help meet those challenges, supporting organizations as they deliver software across a wide range of environments and workloads.”

Core Capabilities of the Buildkite Scale-Out Delivery Platform Include:

Scale-Out Concurrency provides engineering teams with near-limitless parallelization, resulting in significantly faster build times and efficient processing of thousands of daily commits across massive codebases.

provides engineering teams with near-limitless parallelization, resulting in significantly faster build times and efficient processing of thousands of daily commits across massive codebases. Scale-Out Components can be assembled into a delivery system tailored to businesses’ needs, using an open-source build agent that keeps customers’ proprietary code and secrets secure from any third parties, including Buildkite.

can be assembled into a delivery system tailored to businesses’ needs, using an open-source build agent that keeps customers’ proprietary code and secrets secure from any third parties, including Buildkite. Scale-Out Compute enabled by its hybrid architecture gives users unmatched flexibility and fine-grained choice regarding where and how pipelines run, including self-hosted in the cloud, multi-cloud, or on-premises.

enabled by its hybrid architecture gives users unmatched flexibility and fine-grained choice regarding where and how pipelines run, including self-hosted in the cloud, multi-cloud, or on-premises. Scale-Out Workloads support all software delivery workloads and use cases with a single comprehensive platform.

“Modern software delivery is fraught with complexity, and the best developer teams use a ‘delivery first’ mindset—treating delivery as an integral part of the product, and not just an operational burden,” said Keith Pitt, CEO and founder, Buildkite. “Our new Scale-Out Delivery Platform provides the tooling, patterns and best practices of the world-class software companies that have made Buildkite their standard, to all enterprises.”

To learn more about the Buildkite Scale-Out Delivery Platform, please visit www.buildkite.com, and read the launch blogs here:

Additional Customer Validation

“Buildkite’s adaptable Scale-Out Delivery Platform is a game-changer for us at Kasada,” said Chin Godawita, engineering lead at Kasada. “We’ve been able to easily integrate our software license entitlement system directly with Buildkite Package Registries, giving us high-speed and secure software distribution built directly into our software delivery system. With these capabilities, we’ve been able to focus on what we do best—building our core product—and bring it to market faster than ever before.”

“Being able to deliver software to production quickly and consistently is a critical capability for Persona,” said Ian Chesal, head of infrastructure at Persona Identities. “Flaky tests were significantly impacting our engineering productivity. Buildkite’s Test Engine proved to be the solution we needed. It cut flakey test disruptions by 50% in only four weeks, which translated into substantial productivity gains.”

About Buildkite Pty Ltd:

Based in San Francisco and Sydney, Buildkite is a fast-growing software delivery provider that offers the industry’s first and only Scale-Out Delivery Platform. Buildkite’s Scale-Out Delivery platform is the only solution that provides the flexibility and scale required by the world’s most demanding companies for delivering software across a broad range of use cases, including AI/ML workloads and mobile application development. Global innovation leaders including Airbnb, Block, Canva, Cruise, Culture Amp, Elastic, Lyft, PagerDuty, Pinterest, PlanetScale, Rippling, Shopify, Slack, Tinder, Twilio, Uber, and Wayfair have standardized on Buildkite for software delivery. For more information, please visit www.buildkite.com.

