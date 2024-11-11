Building Transparency to Celebrate Five-Year Anniversary of EC3 Tool at Greenbuild 2024

Nonprofit to Present and Exhibit at Conference While Showcasing Growth of Cornerstone Tool

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Building Transparency, a nonprofit organization that provides open access data and tools to foster a better building future, today announces the five-year anniversary of its cornerstone tool, the Embodied Carbon and Construction Calculator (EC3), at this year’s Greenbuild International Conference + Expo. The nonprofit will exhibit at Booth #537 and present two speaking sessions focused on strategies to support widespread decarbonization across the building and construction industry.





“Our team looks forward to Greenbuild every year, as it is a moment to gather global green building leaders together to generate awareness and action around sustainable practices and building standards,” says Stacy Smedley, Executive Director at Building Transparency. “This year’s conference is especially exciting for the Building Transparency team as we commemorate the fifth anniversary of EC3. Since its inception, the tool has grown exponentially, helping both individual professionals and enterprise partners act on embodied carbon. We hope that you stop by our booth and wish the tool a ‘happy birthday’!”

Celebrating Five Years of EC3

The EC3 tool houses a robust digital third-party Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) database and building material quantities from BIM models, construction estimates, or as builts. It is a free, easy-to-use tool for:

Finding and comparing building materials based on supply chain-specific EPD data.

Assessing a construction project’s potential embodied carbon emissions during the design stage.

Determining a construction project’s as-built embodied carbon emissions.

Declaring products via EC3’s standard format for EPD data.

Auditing and verifying digital EPDs.

In 2019, the tool was launched publicly by the Carbon Leadership Forum and more than 50 industry partners. Building Transparency was founded in 2020 to manage and scale EC3, which now boasts thousands of digital EPDs, supporting the direct measurement, comparison, and reduction of embodied carbon.

Today, the tool currently features 52,000+ users in more than 76 countries, 14,500+ building projects, and more than 157,000 digitized EPDs. It is supported by an impressive roster of global companies that are prioritizing embodied carbon action, including Amazon, Autodesk, Google, Interface, Microsoft, and Skanska.

Continuing Embodied Carbon Education

While at the show, Building Transparency will drive further education around embodied carbon and its impact on the AEC industry. Members of the nonprofit’s Carbon Action Networks – peer groups made up of owners, contractors, and manufacturers – will host pop-up events throughout the conference to share more about industry tools and each organization’s collaboration with Building Transparency.

Also, as a part of its booth experience, the nonprofit will be surveying attendees to source insights around the state of embodied carbon awareness. These insights will inform the nonprofit’s Embodied Carbon Action Report, which is set to launch in early 2025.

If attendees are looking for more insights from the Building Transparency team, they can join the following panel sessions led by team members and likeminded organizations:

Thursday, November 14: 10:30 – 11:30 AM ET: The Role of Owners, Contractors, Designers, and Manufacturers in Decarbonization 3 – 4 PM ET: Advancing EPD Evolution: AI, Technology, Data Transfer, and Utilization



About Building Transparency

Building Transparency is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides open-access data and tools that support broad and swift action across the building industry in addressing embodied carbon’s role in climate change. Formed in 2020, Building Transparency hosts manages and maintains the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) tool, which provides thousands of digitized EPDs in a free, open-source database, and tallyLCA, the nonprofit’s life cycle assessment tool. Building Transparency strives to provide the resources and education necessary to shape a better building future through promoting the adoption of the EC3 tool and tallyLCA, establishing the official materialsCAN, contractorsCAN, and ownersCAN programs, and working with global policymakers.

