BuildESG Unveils Enhanced BuildRI Platform, Enabling Lenders to Seamlessly Assess Private Equity Sponsors’ Responsible Investing and ESG Integration Levels

BuildRI makes it easy for lenders to view the responsible investment profiles and ratings of alternative investment managers through an integrated digital ecosystem

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuildESG, the platform for Responsible Investment and ESG analytics in the private markets, today unveiled an expansion of its BuildRI software suite. This new upgrade extends the platform’s capabilities to encompass lenders to alternative investment firms and their portfolios. This enhancement follows the success of BuildESG’s award-winning ratings and software solutions, which have already set industry benchmarks for alternative investment firms and limited partners.





BuildRI provides lenders with visibility into the responsible investment and ESG processes, programs, and policies of alternative investment managers. Verified lenders are provided, on a complimentary basis, not only access to their own portfolio evaluation and monitoring tools but also ESG and responsible investment ratings on, and case studies from, a rapidly growing list of North American and European alternative investment firms. The BuildRI integration ratings are based upon assessments that may be conducted directly by alternative investment managers or the BuildESG analyst team based upon publicly available information. The BuildRI assessment and ratings align closely with leading frameworks such as those of the Principles for Responsible Investment and the Institutional Limited Partners Association.

For alternative investment managers, BuildRI provides the only purpose-built digital platform to demonstrate their responsible investment program highlights in conjunction with an objective third party. Managers also have access to both free and paid versions of its purpose-built responsible investment software.

To learn more about BuildRI, please contact info@buildesg.com or visit www.buildesg.com.

About BuildESG

BuildESG is a trusted ESG partner and leading membership-based intelligence platform for the private markets. BuildESG provides actionable, evidence-based ESG insights and solutions for the alternative investment sector by leveraging its award-winning software platform and team of ESG industry leaders and sector specialists. Since 1999, BuildESG’s subsidiaries have provided trusted ESG strategic advisory services to the Fortune 500 and global private equity firms. BuildESG has offices in New York; Greenwich, Conn.; and Berkeley, Calif. To learn more, please visit www.buildesg.com.

Contacts

Katherine Vangaever



katherine@buildesg.com

(929) 561-6170 ext. 2