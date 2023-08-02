BuildESG Launches BuildRI, the Responsible Investment and ESG Insights Platform for Limited Partners

BuildRI makes it easy for limited partners to view the responsible investment profiles of alternative investment managers through an integrated digital ecosystem

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuildESG, the leading Responsible Investment and ESG insights and intelligence platform for the private markets, today announced the launch of its software platform for limited partners, following the launch of its award-winning ratings and software for alternative investment firms last year.





BuildRI provides limited partners with visibility into the responsible investment and ESG processes, programs and policies of alternative investment managers. Verified limited partners are provided, on a complimentary basis, not only access to their own portfolio evaluation and monitoring tools but also ESG and responsible investment ratings on, and case studies from, a rapidly growing list of North American and European alternative investment firms. The BuildRI ratings are based upon assessments that may be conducted directly by alternative investment managers, the BuildESG analyst team or limited partners. The BuildRI assessment aligns closely with leading frameworks such as those of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and the Institutional Limited Partners Association.

In addition, BuildRI provides limited partners with the ability to share their insights on, and their assessments of, their investment managers’ responsible investment practices with other limited partners in a private, closed-end environment.

For alternative investment managers, BuildRI provides the only digital platform to demonstrate their responsible investment program highlights in conjunction with an objective third party. Managers also have access to both free and paid versions of its purpose-built responsible investment software.

About BuildESG

BuildESG is a trusted ESG partner and leading membership-based intelligence platform for the private markets. BuildESG provides actionable, evidence-based ESG insights and solutions for alternative investors, private equity and SMBs by leveraging its award-winning software platform and team of ESG industry leaders and sector specialists. Since 1999, BuildESG’s subsidiaries have provided trusted ESG strategic advisory services to the Fortune 500 and global private equity firms. BuildESG has offices in New York; Greenwich, Conn.; and Berkeley, Calif. To learn more, please visit www.buildesg.com.

