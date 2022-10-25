Budget Insight Becomes Powens and Accelerates Its European Roadmap

To support its Open Finance positioning and European ambitions, Budget Insight has unveiled a new name and new logo as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.





PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FintechNews—Budget Insight, a leading European player in Open Banking and Open Finance, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to the company’s accelerated European expansion and commitment to the advent of Open Finance. At the heart of this rebranding is a change in the company name to Powens and a new corporate logo.

Budget Insight is a fintech company founded in 2012. It sparked the Open Banking movement in 2012 and quickly established itself as France’s leading banking and financial data aggregator.

With this new identity, Budget Insight aims to demonstrate its vision of going beyond Open Banking. Over the years, a clear ambition emerged to empower customers and businesses in Europe and to fully embrace the Open Finance revolution. So today, Budget Insight has become Powens, Open Banking with superpowers.

Powens’ unified API goes way beyond Open Banking, offering access to loan and savings account data, investment, and crypto-currency data, as well as automated collection of invoices and supporting documents.

The company provides tech solutions for an ecosystem of more than 230 businesses and institutions throughout Europe, including some of the largest banks, insurers, asset managers, and other leading names in fintech.

This rebranding and name change enable Powens to consolidate its position among the leaders of Open Finance in Europe. Fueled by recent fundraising and to crystalize its ambitions, Powens plans to acquire European companies in the coming months and throughout 2023.

« This is yet another important and symbolic step for our company. It was critical for us to rebuild our brand in a way that more accurately reflects our European ambitions. Our new brand identity—Powens—achieves this goal perfectly, thereby opening a new chapter in our history marked by an acceleration of our presence in Europe. This is just the first of many more exciting announcements to come. » said Bertrand Jeannet, Chief Executive Officer of Powens. « While our competitors may do Open Banking, we are the only player in the market that can deliver Open Banking with superpowers.

« We are, for users, a trusted third party between financial institutions and their applications using our services. Our new brand will enable us to reinforce this position and visibility towards consumers. » completes Romain Bignon, Co-Founder of Powens.

The Powens name is rooted in the company’s commitment to giving users control over their data and taking financial services to new places. The new visual identity subtly captures the notion of data transmission and fluidity, core to the capabilities of the Open Finance platform and a reflection of ease and transparency. In addition, the rounded appearance of the logo’s letters suggests the playful and agile aspects of Powens’ range of products.

Product news in conjunction with this rebranding announcement:

Pan-European crypto and trading platforms available: Powens offers access to more than 110 investment platforms, including Trade Republic, DEGIRO, FTX, Binance, and Bitpanda.

Find out how Powens can help companies supercharge their apps for the best embedded finance and payment experiences. Learn more.

About Powens



Powens is Open Banking with superpowers. Its unified API goes beyond PSD2 and is helping over 230 leading financial services players create the Open Finance experiences of tomorrow right now. The Open Finance platform offers access to loan and savings account data, investment, and crypto-currency data, as well as automated collection of invoices and supporting documents.

Contacts

Powens Press Contact

Cécile Abescat, Head of Marketing & Communications



cecile.abescat@powens.com / +33 6 82 27 61 90