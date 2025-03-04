Budget Hygge and Pet-Friendly Design Top 2025 Rental Decor Trends, New Rently Study Shows

Rently survey reveals how renters are embracing cozy, affordable design in 2025, proving that leases can’t stifle style and comfort.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With apartment living on the rise and homeownership increasingly out of reach, renters are turning to design to reclaim control over their spaces in 2025. According to a new survey from Rently, renters are prioritizing cozy, budget-friendly aesthetics this year, with 79% embracing soft, layered lighting to set the mood and 72% sticking to the clean lines and warm neutrals of minimalism to create a warm and stylish retreat. And pet-friendly design is gaining traction, with 69% of renters making their furry friends a key part of their decor decisions.

To explore the creative ways renters are styling their spaces while working within the constraints of rental living, Rently partnered with the third-party survey platform Pollfish on the Rently 2025 Apartment Design & Decor Trends Report to uncover the plans of 500 U.S. adults aged 18+ who live in a rental home and are planning to refresh or decorate their space in 2025.

Key findings include:

Budget-friendly makeovers are the norm . A third of renters (38%) plan to keep their décor spending between $101-$500, but 29% are willing to invest up to $1,000 to create a space that feels like home.

. A third of renters (38%) plan to keep their décor spending between $101-$500, but 29% are willing to invest up to $1,000 to create a space that feels like home. Cozy, moody, and minimalist vibes are here to stay . 87% of renters say they’d rather stay in than go out, and are creating cozy, well-curated spaces that feel like a personal retreat. 79% are embracing soft, layered lighting to set the mood, while 72% stick to minimalism, favoring clean lines, warm neutrals, and intentional design choices that make their homes feel both stylish and serene.

. 87% of renters say they’d rather stay in than go out, and are creating cozy, well-curated spaces that feel like a personal retreat. 79% are embracing soft, layered lighting to set the mood, while 72% stick to minimalism, favoring clean lines, warm neutrals, and intentional design choices that make their homes feel both stylish and serene. Smart home technology and pet-friendly are the new must-haves . 71% of renters are looking for built-in security cameras, 33% prefer keyless entry, and 50% want smart lighting to set the mood. And since home is just as much for pets as it is for people, 69% of renters are designing with their furry friends in mind.

. 71% of renters are looking for built-in security cameras, 33% prefer keyless entry, and 50% want smart lighting to set the mood. And since home is just as much for pets as it is for people, 69% of renters are designing with their furry friends in mind. Some trends are officially over . Say goodbye to chevron prints (66%), paisley patterns (71%), and the Coastal Grandmother aesthetic (63%)—renters are moving toward more curated, layered spaces with vintage influences.

. Say goodbye to chevron prints (66%), paisley patterns (71%), and the Coastal Grandmother aesthetic (63%)—renters are moving toward more curated, layered spaces with vintage influences. Living rooms and bedrooms are the epicenter of design . 46% of renters focus on refreshing their living rooms, while 44% bring a fresh look to their bedrooms. Outdoor spaces are also getting a glow-up, as 11% turn balconies and patios into functional retreats.

. 46% of renters focus on refreshing their living rooms, while 44% bring a fresh look to their bedrooms. Outdoor spaces are also getting a glow-up, as 11% turn balconies and patios into functional retreats. Renter-friendly upgrades take center stage. With lease restrictions limiting renovations, creativity thrives—45% of renters plan to refresh their space simply by rearranging furniture, 37% will turn to plants for a natural touch, and 32% will tackle DIY projects to make their apartments feel more personal.

With lease restrictions limiting renovations, creativity thrives—45% of renters plan to refresh their space simply by rearranging furniture, 37% will turn to plants for a natural touch, and 32% will tackle DIY projects to make their apartments feel more personal. Sustainability matters—if the price is right. 69% of renters say they’re looking for eco-friendly décor, but for 49% of renters, affordability determines whether sustainable décor makes it into their homes.

69% of renters say they’re looking for eco-friendly décor, but for 49% of renters, affordability determines whether sustainable décor makes it into their homes. Function-first design dominates . While 55% of renters still put affordability first, that doesn’t mean they’re willing to sacrifice style. 7% prioritize aesthetics over amenities, proving that even temporary spaces deserve a well-designed touch.

. While 55% of renters still put affordability first, that doesn’t mean they’re willing to sacrifice style. 7% prioritize aesthetics over amenities, proving that even temporary spaces deserve a well-designed touch. TikTok and Pinterest shape rental aesthetics. Design trends continue to be driven by social media, with 30% of renters looking to TikTok for home inspiration and 31% building their dream spaces through Pinterest boards.

"Renters today aren’t just looking for a place to live; they’re rethinking how a space can work for them,” said Merrick Lackner, CEO, Rently. “Aesthetics matter, but so do adaptability, functionality, and self-expression. Renters are making more intentional choices, blending style with smart solutions that fit their evolving lifestyles.”

“Whether it’s incorporating smart-home technology, maximizing small spaces, or balancing sustainability with affordability, renters are making thoughtful choices that reflect their lifestyles,” continued Lackner. “This shift presents new opportunities for property managers and retailers to better support the modern renter by offering flexible solutions with both convenience and personalization. The future of rental living is about more than four walls—it’s about creating a space that truly feels like home."

Visit the Rently 2025 Apartment Design & Decor Trends Report at Rently’s website for the complete survey results.

