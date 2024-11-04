BUDDY, the First-Ever Social Utility App, Expands Into AI-Driven Gamification Features and Adds Gaming Legends – Tim Willits and Vince Zampella as Investors and Dennis Fong as an Advisor

The App Gets People Off Their Phones and Living Real-Life Experiences

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BUDDY, the first-ever social utility app designed to get you off your phone, is excited to announce the completion of a pre-seed funding round with video game industry titans Tim Willits and Vince Zampella as the newest investors, and 5x tech founder and first pro gamer Dennis Fong has signed on as an advisor. BUDDY has now raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding, including from Paul Reim of Reim Advisors as well.





This new capital and industry expertise will propel BUDDY’s ambitious product roadmap, which includes innovative AI-driven gaming features. BUDDY was built with Gen Z and Gen A advisors, and is set to redefine social interaction, merging digital and physical experiences with a focus on non-toxic, private engagement. Utilizing patented mesh technology, BUDDY enables connectivity even without cellular or Wi-Fi networks available, and the company continues to innovate, anticipating and fulfilling the next generation’s needs, even before they arise.

“BUDDY’s fundamental mission to create a healthier and safer social platform deeply resonates with me as a parent of triplet Gen Z kids,” said Tim Willits, chief creative officer at Saber Interactive. “I’ve seen how traditional social media apps can impact my children’s well-being, scrolling endlessly, often leaving them feeling insecure and alone. BUDDY prioritizes real-world connections, empowering them to build meaningful, real relationships that truly support them as individuals, even in areas without reliable cell or Wi-Fi service.”

Vince Zampella, Co-Founder of Respawn Entertainment added, “BUDDY’s patented tech and the experienced entertainment and team members are impressive. The mission of promoting connectivity and real-life connection is an exciting cultural shift, and one I can support. As a father of digital natives, I’m always on the lookout for investment opportunities that push better forms of connection. It’s exciting to see the next wave of advancements in social platforms.”

Dennis Fong, currently CEO of GGWP, whose digital safety tools help protect users on some of the largest online platforms, is very aligned with BUDDY’s mission. Fong joins BUDDY as an advisor, bringing invaluable expertise and insights to the team. “I’m happy to be part of BUDDY’s journey,” Fong stated. “The commitment to fostering healthy and genuine connections in this digital age is vital, and I believe BUDDY is uniquely positioned to lead this change.”

“We’re not just here to play the game, we’re here to change it. I am so grateful to have a superstar team of industry heavyweights who won’t sleep until we’ve made a significant, positive impact,” said Claire Wright, CEO and Founder of BUDDY. “We’re building more than just a product — we’re creating a tool that empowers people to truly live life, connect, and thrive in ways that matter. Our mission is to drive culture, spark change, and redefine what it means to engage with the world around us.”

BUDDY is revolutionizing user connections by transforming URL interactions into real-life experiences. Its proprietary mesh technology allows seamless communication without relying on traditional networks, enabling users to foster meaningful relationships in their everyday lives. BUDDY is currently in the App Store and available for select beta users. The waitlist is open now, and users can reserve their handles and receive updates before the big launch in 2025.

The BUDDY team brings extensive experience from leading Fortune 500 companies in music, interactive entertainment, and technology. CEO/Founder Claire Wright is a 3x founder and entertainment executive, having achieved a notable DTC exit. CTO/Co-Founder Logan Nguyen is formerly with Luminary, Gilt Groupe and S’More and has had multiple exits. CSO/Co-Founder Ryh-Ming Poon previously led global comms and strategy for multi-billion dollar franchises at Activision Blizzard and Jam City, and generated over $4B in DTC revenue. This powerhouse team merges unmatched expertise to build the world’s first social utility app.

