BT Selects Sprinklr for Unified Customer Experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AI—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, announced today that BT has selected Sprinklr as a strategic customer service partner.





“I believe we are on the digital edge of a very exciting future for Unified-CXM,” said Sprinklr Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas. “Sprinklr has a tremendous opportunity to partner with iconic brands like BT who are at the forefront of using AI for exceptional customer experience. We are thrilled to be working together and look forward to helping BT spark innovation and provide unforgettable customer experiences with Sprinklr’s AI-powered Unified-CXM platform.”

Sprinklr helps the world’s most valuable brands deliver happier customer experiences with a single, AI-powered platform. For over a decade, Sprinklr has stood out for its best-in-class AI capabilities that allow customer-facing teams to boost productivity exponentially with insights and automation.

