BT Customers to Benefit From New Global Identity Security Managed Service Powered by CyberArk

Leading Managed Services Provider Delivers SaaS-based Privileged Access Management to Customers

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading provider of global communications and security services BT and leader in Identity Security CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) today announce the launch of BT’s global Privileged Identity Security managed service. Built exclusively on the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, this first-of-its-kind service for BT customers delivers scalable and effective cybersecurity risk reduction.

With identity-based cyberattacks on the rise, protecting against the compromise of the human and machine credentials that allow access to critical data and assets is a priority for every organisation, making a best-in-class Identity Security solution a must.

The new service, Managed Identity Privileged Access Management, addresses this issue with a SaaS-based cybersecurity solution – powered by CyberArk – to keep the business and its most valuable assets secure. CyberArk applies intelligent privilege controls to all identities – human and machine – with continuous threat detection and prevention across the entire identity lifecycle. With CyberArk, organizations can enable Zero Trust and least privilege with complete visibility, ensuring that every identity can securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere.

“Partnering with managed service provider partners like BT is critical to extending the reach of CyberArk’s Identity Security offerings and helps meet growing demand from customers that need help with addressing the cyber skills gap,” said Chris Moore, senior vice president, Global Channels, CyberArk. “This launch extends CyberArk’s proactive identity-centric approach to mitigating cyber risk across BT’s global customer base.”

“The CyberArk Identity Security Platform, coupled with our managed service, will help simplify the monitoring and control of privileged access for our customers’ on-premises, cloud and hybrid infrastructures,” said Natalie Walker, director, BT Security Portfolio. “Our accredited experts and 24×7 support give customers peace of mind that their privileged identities are secure.”

Availability

Managed Identity Privileged Access Management – CyberArk is available now in UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, USA and Canada.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

