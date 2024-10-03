BST Global Appoints Todd M. Musterait as Chief Revenue Officer

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRO—BST Global, the leading provider of AI-powered project intelligence™ solutions for the architecture, engineering and consulting (AEC) industry, announced the appointment of Todd M. Musterait, P.E. as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Musterait will join BST Global’s Executive Management team.









As an AEC business executive with more than 30 years of experience directing engineering and environmental businesses and programs, Musterait is a professional consulting services and industry leader. He has served in various corporate executive roles at leading AEC companies, responsible for business and sales performance, P&L management, corporate development and strategy, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

In his new role, Musterait will be responsible for driving revenue generation, growth and expansion at BST Global, focusing on:

Strategic Planning and Growth Development: designing viable growth strategies to create long-term business value, monitoring the AEC marketplace and analyzing opportunities

designing viable growth strategies to create long-term business value, monitoring the AEC and analyzing opportunities Sales and Revenue Leadership: continuing to build, develop and lead a high-performing sales, solutions, client management, sales operations and sales engineering organization, ensuring performance, strategy and alignment across all revenue-generating teams

continuing to build, develop and lead a high-performing sales, solutions, client management, sales operations and sales engineering organization, ensuring performance, strategy and alignment across all revenue-generating teams Client Engagement: maintaining active relationships with prospective and current clients to inform future product development, identify enhancement initiatives and foster partnerships

maintaining active relationships with prospective and current clients to inform future product development, identify enhancement initiatives and foster partnerships Collaboration and Innovation: working with key departments like Finance, Product Management, Solutions and Marketing to coordinate key messaging and pricing strategies for marketplace consumption

working with key departments like Finance, Product Management, Solutions and Marketing to coordinate key messaging and pricing strategies for marketplace consumption Company Advocacy: sharing BST Global differentiators and thought-leader insights on emerging technologies during prospective and current client interactions

“Todd is a highly respected and proven leader in the AEC industry, and we are thrilled to have him join the BST Global Executive Management team as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer,” commented Javier A. Baldor, BST Global’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have an ambitious vision and growth strategy before us. I am personally very excited and looking forward to working with Todd and our Executive Management team to achieve our full potential. Our best days are certainly before us.”

“I am excited to join the BST Global team at a time when the AEC industry is experiencing tremendous growth and rapidly evolving innovation and technology to advance business operations and project delivery,” remarked Musterait. “BST Global’s suite of AI-powered project intelligence™ solutions is at the leading edge to support our industry’s most challenging projects.”

Before joining BST Global, Todd served as Corporate Development Director for Hatch’s nearly $2 billion business, leading corporate strategy and M&A, and Chief Growth Officer for Apex Companies, heading up corporate strategy, M&A, and organic growth across the organization. Todd has also served as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for AECOM’s $1 billion Design and Consulting Services environmental business and, before that, as President of Ecology and Environment, Inc. (E&E), a publicly traded company previously listed on NASDAQ. As President of E&E, he led business development and management, operations and P&L management, all shared services for the enterprise and resources that supported the South American subsidiaries, and corporate growth strategy and initiatives, including M&A for the organization. Todd created a vision, mission and strategic growth plan, enabling transformational change for the business, employees, clients and marketplace. He successfully created and implemented a turnaround plan that led to the sale of the business to WSP in December 2019 at a 53% premium to shareholders.

In addition to being a licensed Professional Engineer in four states, Todd has a Master of Engineering degree in Civil Engineering from Clarkson University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of New Hampshire.

BST GLOBAL

BST Global designs, develops and deploys the AEC industry’s first suite of AI-powered project intelligence™ solutions. Beyond our flagship ERP offering, we provide work management, predictive insights and resource management solutions to complement a firm’s existing ERP. More than 120,000 architects, engineers and consultants in 65 countries across six continents rely on BST Global’s solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as a trusted partner to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit www.BSTGlobal.com.

Contacts

Eileen Canady



Chief Marketing Officer



ECanady@BSTGlobal.com